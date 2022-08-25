Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Core Lithium Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTC:CXOXF opened at 0.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.78. Core Lithium has a one year low of 0.21 and a one year high of 1.30.
About Core Lithium
