Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $76.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.94.

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

