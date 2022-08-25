Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €27.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

ETR:SZG opened at €25.34 ($25.86) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a 12-month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.33.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

