Credit Suisse Group Upgrades GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) to “Outperform”

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2022

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMO Payment Gateway stock opened at 70.89 on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of 64.10 and a twelve month high of 125.00.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

See Also

The Fly logo

