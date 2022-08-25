Credit Suisse Group Upgrades GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GMO Payment Gateway (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

GMO Payment Gateway stock opened at 70.89 on Monday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of 64.10 and a twelve month high of 125.00.

Get GMO Payment Gateway alerts:

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.