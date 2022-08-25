Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Dino Polska Price Performance
Dino Polska stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.
Dino Polska Company Profile
