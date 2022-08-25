Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Dino Polska Price Performance

Dino Polska stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. Dino Polska has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Featured Articles

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

