Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $247.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.19. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

