E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EINC shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital downgraded E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

E Automotive Price Performance

TSE EINC opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.33. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$26.06. The company has a market cap of C$350.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

