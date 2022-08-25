Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Lowered to $2.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 223.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Elys Game Technology Trading Up 2.3 %

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.95. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 132.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

