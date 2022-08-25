Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) PT Lowered to $2.00

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 223.26% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Elys Game Technology Trading Up 2.3 %
Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.95. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.72.
Institutional Trading of Elys Game Technology
Elys Game Technology Company Profile
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elys Game Technology (ELYS)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.