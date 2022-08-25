Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Salesforce, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $180.01 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,599,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,710,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

