Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a market cap of $121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.89. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $4.24.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
