Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Global Water Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $330.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.64. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,066,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

