Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Trading Down 1.7%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112.40 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.36). 3,785,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,363,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.38).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11,240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £792.43 ($957.50).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

