Ian Cloke Acquires 64,177 Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Ian Cloke bought 64,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £19,894.87 ($24,039.23).

Afentra Trading Up 9.0 %

AET stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £69.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.58. Afentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 50.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.49.

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

