Ian Cloke Acquires 64,177 Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET) Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) insider Ian Cloke bought 64,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £19,894.87 ($24,039.23).
Afentra Trading Up 9.0 %
AET stock opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £69.32 million and a P/E ratio of -16.58. Afentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.90 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 50.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.49.
About Afentra
