Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INCY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut Incyte from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.92.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $72.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 410.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

