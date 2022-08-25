Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £154.05 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower acquired 13 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £154.05 ($186.14).
David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower acquired 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($170.81).
HomeServe Price Performance
LON HSV opened at GBX 1,187 ($14.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 989.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.59. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($14.37).
About HomeServe
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
