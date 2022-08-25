Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Buys £154.05 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) insider David Bower acquired 13 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,185 ($14.32) per share, with a total value of £154.05 ($186.14).

David Bower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, David Bower acquired 12 shares of HomeServe stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £141.36 ($170.81).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,187 ($14.34) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,174.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 989.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,043.59. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 578.33 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,189 ($14.37).

HSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

