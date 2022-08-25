Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires £30,098.81 in Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) insider Catherine Glickman bought 103,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £30,098.81 ($36,368.79).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Down 11.1 %

WRKS opened at GBX 26.30 ($0.32) on Thursday. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.30 ($0.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.31. The company has a market cap of £16.44 million and a PE ratio of 421.50.

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 2, 2021, it operated 527 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

