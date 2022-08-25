Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires £30,098.81 in Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) insider Catherine Glickman bought 103,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £30,098.81 ($36,368.79).
TheWorks.co.uk Stock Down 11.1 %
WRKS opened at GBX 26.30 ($0.32) on Thursday. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 52 week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 69.30 ($0.84). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.31. The company has a market cap of £16.44 million and a PE ratio of 421.50.
About TheWorks.co.uk
