JinkoSolar (JKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 0.67.

JinkoSolar declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,467,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,888,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

