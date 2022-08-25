KeyCorp Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $425.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ FY2022 earnings at $32.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded United Rentals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $308.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average of $303.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 31.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

