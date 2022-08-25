Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £137.46 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban acquired 79 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £137.46 ($166.09).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £138.25 ($167.05).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 0.2 %

MAB opened at GBX 165.70 ($2.00) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 158.80 ($1.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 302.80 ($3.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 182.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.92. The stock has a market cap of £989.86 million and a PE ratio of 613.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

MAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 269 ($3.25).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

