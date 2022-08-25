Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Momentive Global to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.21.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global Stock Performance

MNTV opened at $7.18 on Monday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

Insider Transactions at Momentive Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $143,672.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,354 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,031.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $43,636.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.