NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NetEase stock opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in NetEase by 20.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 16.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

