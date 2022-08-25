Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) PT Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

Shares of OXM opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

