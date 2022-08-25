Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,040 to CHF 990 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Partners Group from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Partners Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,317.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,020.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $972.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,106.16. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $847.58 and a 52 week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

