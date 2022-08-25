Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Petra Diamonds Stock Performance
Petra Diamonds stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Petra Diamonds Company Profile
