Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds (OTC:PDLMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Petra Diamonds stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

