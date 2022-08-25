Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.56.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
PEY opened at C$12.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$6.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
