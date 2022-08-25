Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.56.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY opened at C$12.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$6.03 and a 52-week high of C$17.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$369,933.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,709,563.74. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total value of C$1,151,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,842,540.91. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 23,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.68, for a total transaction of C$369,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,709,563.74. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and have sold 181,617 shares valued at $2,706,420.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

