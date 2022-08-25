Piper Sandler Boosts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.
Heska Price Performance
Shares of HSKA opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.49. Heska has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67.
Heska Company Profile
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
