Piper Sandler Boosts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $170.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of HSKA opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66 and a beta of 1.49. Heska has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heska by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

