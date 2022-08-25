Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.91.

NYSE TRGP opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 144,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,999,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 237.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 311,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 219,494 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $732,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

