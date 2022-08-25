Reviewing Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Q BioMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paratek Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 451.60%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -77.64% N/A -49.13% Q BioMed -1,868.26% N/A -1,226.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Q BioMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

59.5% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Q BioMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 1.18 -$59.08 million ($1.69) -1.66 Q BioMed $200,000.00 6.64 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -0.10

Q BioMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Q BioMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q BioMed has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Q BioMed on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Q BioMed

(Get Rating)

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutics to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.