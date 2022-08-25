Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $26.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Schneider National stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,515,000 after buying an additional 71,701 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after purchasing an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 195,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

