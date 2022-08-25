SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 18 target price on the stock.
SoftwareONE Price Performance
Shares of SWONF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.36.
SoftwareONE Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftwareONE (SWONF)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.