SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 18 target price on the stock.

Shares of SWONF opened at $13.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87. SoftwareONE has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $22.36.

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

