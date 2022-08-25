StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.88. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $137,094.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,498.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

