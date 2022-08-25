StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of RWLK stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.55. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Insider Transactions at ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 270.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 26,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $27,236.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,380,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,038.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 284,794 shares of company stock valued at $285,080 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

