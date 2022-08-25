StockNews.com Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) to Buy

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,812,000 after purchasing an additional 304,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

