Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $12,854,903.82 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Synopsys Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
