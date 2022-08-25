Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CRO Sells $12,854,903.82 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $358.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $315.49. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

