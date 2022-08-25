Truist Financial Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.47.
Peloton Interactive Trading Up 20.4 %
NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $120.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
