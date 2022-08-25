Truist Financial Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $13.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 20.4 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $120.62.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,522.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.