UBS Group Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $76.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Coupa Software from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.94.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,400,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.