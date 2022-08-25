United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $70.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.09.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the second quarter valued at $334,000.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Further Reading

