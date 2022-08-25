Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.30.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.41.

VIPS opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.22. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

