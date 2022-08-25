Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
Waldencast Trading Up 4.2 %
WALD opened at $9.09 on Monday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Waldencast Company Profile
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
