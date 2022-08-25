Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

WALD opened at $9.09 on Monday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares during the last quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter worth about $24,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Waldencast by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Waldencast by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,097,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

