Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.
Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
