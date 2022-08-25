Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Institutional Trading of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.