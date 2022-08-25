Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Lifted to “Outperform” at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $670.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.55. Youdao has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

