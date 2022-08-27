3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 510.0% in August

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,600 shares, an increase of 510.0% from the July 31st total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 153,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,752. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

