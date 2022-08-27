Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $92.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.