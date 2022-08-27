AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $34,809.93 and $2.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00030122 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AllSafe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

