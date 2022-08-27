Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Trading Down 1.3%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.60. 512,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 952,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

About Alterity Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

