Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Short Interest Update

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ambrx Biopharma from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambrx Biopharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $9,551,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 96,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter.

Ambrx Biopharma Price Performance

About Ambrx Biopharma

NYSE:AMAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 9,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Ambrx Biopharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $18.86.

(Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.