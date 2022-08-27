AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Update

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,499,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVVAA World Health Care Products Stock Performance

AVVH stock opened at 0.00 on Friday. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.06.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

