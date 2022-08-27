BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.52. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 37.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($85.71) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

