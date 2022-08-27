BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLSFY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.45. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446. BlueScope Steel has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $90.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.25.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

See Also

