Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the July 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 428.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $29.44 during trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $43.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bouygues from €38.00 ($38.78) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bouygues has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Articles

